Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Update

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 54,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,076. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $8.53.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 148,554 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 35,009 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.