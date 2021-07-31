Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2,494.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 0.9% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $95.98. 8,244,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,892,269. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $97.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.
Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.
In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.
Morgan Stanley Profile
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
