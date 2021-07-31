Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2,494.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 0.9% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $95.98. 8,244,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,892,269. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $97.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

