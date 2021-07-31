Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Has $20.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 15.6% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $20,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 748,255 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,037,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,528,000 after acquiring an additional 138,264 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,466,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,437,000.

Shares of VXF stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.46. 194,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,473. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.48. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $122.45 and a 1 year high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

