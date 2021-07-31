FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Up 47.6% in July

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the June 30th total of 731,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 845,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of FSK stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.99. 646,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,209. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.74.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 328,761 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

