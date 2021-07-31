FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. FTI Consulting updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.000-$6.500 EPS.

NYSE:FCN traded up $2.95 on Friday, reaching $145.70. 291,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.62.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

