FUD.finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $79.00 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $192,679.82 and approximately $79.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUD.finance coin can now be bought for $8.16 or 0.00019252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00055489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.07 or 0.00800225 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005327 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00039799 BTC.

FUD.finance Coin Profile

FUD.finance (CRYPTO:FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

