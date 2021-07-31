Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the June 30th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FJTSY. Citigroup lowered shares of Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fujitsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Fujitsu from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, lowered shares of Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

FJTSY traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.02. 17,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Fujitsu has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $39.78.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 14.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fujitsu will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.