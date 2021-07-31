Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires Shares of 2,686 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $574.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $548.37.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.89.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

