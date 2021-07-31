Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires Shares of 48,911 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NYSE WMB opened at $25.05 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

