Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.93 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Summit Redstone downgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $190.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $175.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.