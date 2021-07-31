Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT stock opened at $131.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $94.64 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.07.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

