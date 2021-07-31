Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 2,437 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $92.39 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $211.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

