Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 211 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB opened at $549.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $220.33 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $567.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.30.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

