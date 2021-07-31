FunFair Market Cap Hits $484.85 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One FunFair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00055302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.81 or 0.00797088 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00039830 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

