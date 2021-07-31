Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Short Interest Update

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Fuse Medical stock remained flat at $$0.16 on Friday. Fuse Medical has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Fuse Medical alerts:

Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical services. It provides a portfolio of Orthopedic Implants and Biologics. The Orthopedic Implants portfolio includes medical devices for Foot and Ankle, Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine. The Biologics portfolio includes Osteobiologics, Regenerative and Autologous.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.