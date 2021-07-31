Fusion (FSN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.02 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, Fusion has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $27.89 million and $1.02 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,809.48 or 0.99042017 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,234,127 coins. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

