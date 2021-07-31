Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Future Farm Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 108,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,376. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04. Future Farm Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

Get Future Farm Technologies alerts:

About Future Farm Technologies

Future Farm Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in indoor plant growth technology; and production of wholesale and retail cannabis products in North America. The company manufactures and distributes LED lighting bulbs, fixtures, lamps, retrofits, and other products for the commercial and residential applications through its Website, LEDCanada.com; and packaging for LED light engine through COBGrowlights.com.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Future Farm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Farm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.