FY2021 Earnings Estimate for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Issued By National Bank Financial

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $4.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.21. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.95 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$104.95 target price (down from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.86.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $112.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.91. TFI International has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $115.78.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in TFI International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

