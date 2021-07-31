Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Down 30.3% in July

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on GLPEY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galp Energia, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. 18,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50 and a beta of 1.04. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is presently -466.67%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

