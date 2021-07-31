Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.40

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.40 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.52). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52), with a volume of 4,500 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 37.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.71. The firm has a market cap of £25.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.30.

Gama Aviation Company Profile (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and air ambulance and aerial survey services.

