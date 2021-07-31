GAMEE (GMEE) Achieves Market Cap of $8.69 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $8.69 million and $690,930.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,460,328 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

