Gameswap (GSWAP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $411,308.00

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 131.9% against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a total market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $411,308.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gameswap Profile

GSWAP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

