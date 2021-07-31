Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 45.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,527. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

