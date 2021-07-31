Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.67.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $157.20 on Friday. Garmin has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,135 shares of company stock worth $34,173,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,181,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Garmin by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after acquiring an additional 375,379 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Garmin by 50.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,692,000 after acquiring an additional 272,796 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Garmin by 13.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after acquiring an additional 237,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Garmin by 1,940.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 209,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 199,257 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

