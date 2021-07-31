Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 9.11%. Garrett Motion updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE GTX traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,929. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $489.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.24. Garrett Motion has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fabrice Spenninck acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,800 shares of company stock worth $195,969 and sold 698,828 shares worth $5,859,112. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides automotive software solutions, such as automotive cybersecurity solutions, which include intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS) and firewall, security operations center tools; integrated vehicle health management solutions; and vehicle diagnostic and prognostic solutions.

