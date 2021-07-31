GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the June 30th total of 248,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,699.0 days.

Shares of GEAGF traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.00. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

