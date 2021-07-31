Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s current price.

GENGF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 266,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,834. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.81.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.