Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s current price.
GENGF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 266,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,834. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.81.
Gear Energy Company Profile
