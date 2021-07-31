Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $954.74

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 954.74 ($12.47) and traded as low as GBX 945 ($12.35). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 950 ($12.41), with a volume of 8,851 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on G4M shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Gear4music in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Gear4music in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 954.74. The firm has a market cap of £199.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57.

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

