Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

