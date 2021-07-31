Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,709,000 after buying an additional 2,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,131,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,492,000 after purchasing an additional 547,102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,658,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 467,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 232,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,059,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,334,000 after purchasing an additional 170,078 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $79.84 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.76.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.