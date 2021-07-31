Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,250,767,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,079 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.71. The company has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

