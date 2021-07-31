Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.77 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $240.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $171.02 and a 1 year high of $242.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

