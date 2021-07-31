Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 156.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $197.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.79. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

