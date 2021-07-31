Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,572 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,016,000 after purchasing an additional 641,305 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,741,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,313,000 after purchasing an additional 304,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,290,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,699,000 after purchasing an additional 266,987 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 459,764 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY opened at $48.15 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04.

