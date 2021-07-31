Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 13,598 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,318,000 after buying an additional 2,506,572 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,016,000 after buying an additional 641,305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after buying an additional 459,764 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 814,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after buying an additional 442,759 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,049,000 after buying an additional 367,660 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $49.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.04.

