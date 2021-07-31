Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 201 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 51.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $940.26.

Shares of ISRG opened at $991.46 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $633.29 and a one year high of $995.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $905.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,293.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,762 shares of company stock valued at $38,138,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

