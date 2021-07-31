Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,077 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $115.67 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $77.36 and a 12-month high of $118.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

