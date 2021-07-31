Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,156 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS opened at $95.98 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $97.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $178.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.