Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,156 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MS opened at $95.98 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $97.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $178.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.35.
Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.
In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
