Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,170 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Southern by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,302,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in The Southern by 843,210.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,483 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Southern by 18,481.8% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in The Southern in the first quarter valued at about $83,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $63.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus increased their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

