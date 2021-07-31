Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 858 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $297.49 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $299.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.87. The firm has a market cap of $212.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,688,392 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

