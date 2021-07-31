GenesisX (XGS) Market Capitalization Tops $68,657.09

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $68,657.09 and $19.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,767,778 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

