Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Gentherm updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of THRM traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,722. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.30. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99.

Get Gentherm alerts:

In other news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on THRM. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.