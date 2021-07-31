Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,184 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 438.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,204 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,207,000 after acquiring an additional 146,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $15,204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,344,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 228,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ING. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $13.01 price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.95. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

