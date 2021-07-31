Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,146 Shares of IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of IEC Electronics worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEC. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IEC Electronics in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IEC Electronics in the first quarter valued at $214,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IEC Electronics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IEC Electronics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 32.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEC stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.81 million, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66. IEC Electronics Corp. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $17.98.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $45.36 million during the quarter. IEC Electronics had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

