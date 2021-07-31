Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 70,800 Shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Hill International worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill International by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 1,179,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIL opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $122.31 million, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 2.03. Hill International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.38.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter.

In other Hill International news, Director Paul J. Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

