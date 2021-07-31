Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 554,762 shares in the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

ADMP stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.34.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

