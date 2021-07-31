Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 6,913 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 27.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on STM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $41.27 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.49.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

