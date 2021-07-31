Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) by 110.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Nemaura Medical worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nemaura Medical by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nemaura Medical during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nemaura Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:NMRD opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.62. Nemaura Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $176.67 million, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of -0.37.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nemaura Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Nemaura Medical Profile

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.