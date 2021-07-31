Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Lyra Therapeutics worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, Director C Ann Merrifield acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,395.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYRA opened at $6.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.84. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $83.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

