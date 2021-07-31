Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,913 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 19,334 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $30,423,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,300,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,062,000 after acquiring an additional 162,254 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $2,181,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 55,831 shares in the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

NYSE AG opened at $13.71 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $24.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.